Tatum graduate dies in Rusk County wreck

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 08:56 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2018 08:58 AM CDT

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (LNJ) - A two-vehicle wreck Wednesday night in Rusk County claimed the life of a recent Tatum High School graduate.

Landon Good, 18, was pronounced dead about 11:15 p.m. at a Longview hospital, Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan said Thursday morning.

Accoring to our newspaper partners, the Longview News Journal, Good graduated this past spring from Tatum High School where he was a member of the football team, Bryan said.

The vehicle Good was driving hydroplaned on Texas 149 and hit another vehicle, Bryan said.

Good was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle suffered unknown injuries, the justice said.

According to his Facebook page, Good was a student at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.

