Tarleton issues statement regarding staff member interrupting SFA band performance

Local News

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Tarleton State University has issued a statement following a staff incident during a football game against SFA Saturday.

A member of the Tarleton football staff appeared to disrupt the SFA band by standing in the way of the students during their halftime performance.

Video from fans appears to show a member of the coaching staff standing in front of band members as they’re performing their marching routine. At one point, the staff member, identified by the school, appears to bump a band member as she marches by.

The Director of Athletics at Tarleton released a statement saying, “We have discussed numerous actions, & I’m confident they will take appropriate action. This is not something that neither department condones.”

