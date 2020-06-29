TABC suspends license of Van Zandt County bar

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced it will suspend licenses of bars that defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to close due to a spike in COVID-19 cases across Texas.

Currently, the following have had their licenses suspended for a minimum of 30 days with the possibility of an extension for a second infraction.

Outlaws Bar in Longview

The Electric Cowboy in Longview

The Venue Private Club in Wills Point

Rallying behind small businesses, many were seen gathering in Kilgore Sunday night in protesting against the new order.

“I think a great amount of consideration has to go in with every action that our governor takes, I know that he is under a lot of pressure from a lot of different agencies, but he needs to understand small businesses and small venues, like this, need to make it too,” said Jenn Ford, supporter. “I hope that the governor will take a little bit more consideration and allow Texans to make decisions for themselves.”

TABC agents visited nearly 1,500 bars across the state from June 26-28 and found 59 in violating of the order. Of those who did not agree to close were issued a 30-day suspension of their permit.

“We know this has been ane extremely difficult time for our state’s bar owners and we sympathize with all of the owners, operators, and employees who are hurting during the pandemi,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “It’s the duty of all Texas to do what’s necessary to prevent the spread of this disease. Taking these steps now will help ensure a quicker re-opening once this pandemic has passed.”