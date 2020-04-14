SWEPCO releases new target times for restoring power to East Texas communities

Breaking News
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The electric company SWEPCO has announced new target times for various East Texas communities after Easter Sunday’s storms.

There are still roughly 21,000 homes without electricity since the storm system moved through the Piney Woods.

They released target times for various cities to have roughly 95 percent of their customers’ power returned.

  • Gilmer – 2,385 – 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Gladewater – 4,234 – 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Kilgore – 1,318 – 10 p.m. Tuesday
  • Longview – 10,039 – 12 noon Thursday
  • Marshall – 742 – 10 p.m. Tuesday
  • Mineola – 2,194 – 10 p.m. Wednesday

SWEPCO also reminded residents to never touch a downed wire and they should be considered dangerous.

