SUV catches fire in accident by Lake Cherokee

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An SUV caught fire Wednesday morning after being involved in an accident on HWY 149, according to a witness at the scene.
Gregg County Deputy Josh Tubb confirmed the accident occurred just after 8 a.m.
He also stated that all occupants were able to get out of the car safely.
The witness tells KETK News that an arm came off a rig and hit the SUV, however, DPS will be performing an investigation and it has not been confirmed.
Traffic is still backed up and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route, if possible.