SUV catches fire in accident by Lake Cherokee
Photo: Jeff Hargis

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An SUV caught fire Wednesday morning after being involved in an accident on HWY 149, according to a witness at the scene.

Gregg County Deputy Josh Tubb confirmed the accident occurred just after 8 a.m.

He also stated that all occupants were able to get out of the car safely.

The witness tells KETK News that an arm came off a rig and hit the SUV, however, DPS will be performing an investigation and it has not been confirmed.

Photo: Jeff Hargis
Photo: Jeff Hargis

Traffic is still backed up and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route, if possible.

