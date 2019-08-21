SURVIVING AN ACTIVE SHOOTER: The Do’s and Dont’s if it happens in East Texas

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK)- School is back in session for many, and as students and teachers look forward to a new year, safety is of top priority.

With mass shootings happening anywhere and possibly anytime, East Texas Law Enforcement is helping teach the public on “surviving an active shooter.”

Over 100 people gathered at the Pine Street Baptist Church Tuesday night, to learn what to do if ever forced into an active shooter situation.

The event was hosted by the Hawks Gun Club in Winnsboro and the Texas Game Warden.

The goal of the training, to show what common actions a shooter may take, what you can expect when the police arrive, and the steps you can take to help you and those around you survive the attack.

“We don’t seem to have that problem here, but there’s nothing to say we won’t. Of course, we don’t have a Walmart here in Winnsboro, but we do have our grocery store Brookshire’s, and other stores, and you never know, it can happen anywhere, anytime, to anyone. It doesn’t have to be on a large scale like in El Paso,” says Denise Miranda, one of many who attended the event.

This was Miranda’s third time attending an active shooter training class, and she says with each one she learns something different.

Like many in the room, Miranda has a license to carry a gun and says she feels safer knowing it’s on her because you could be anywhere when a shooter decides to strike.

“I hope that they have a plan in their mind, several plans actually, for several scenarios or circumstances, wherever they go, that they might do something to protect themselves and their family and their loved ones,” says Wayne Scott with the Hawks Gun Club.

The Texas Game Warden highlighted the run, hide, and fight method, teaching every option someone has. The Texas Game Warden also urged people to call 911, and give all the information they can to dispatchers.

Captain Quint, also told the crowd that you know your community better than any officer and that paying attention to your surroundings could mean life or death.

