SUPPORTING SHAWN: Former student, mother hold fundraiser for coach in final stages of cancer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) “Shawn is a light in this world.” That is how former student Baylee Allen described her former coach, Shawn Vascocu.

Vascocu is in the final stages of pancreatic cancer and Allen and her mother wanted to be able to give back and help the family financially in this hard time.

At their business, Tyler Permanent Cosmetics, they held a fundraiser for the family Tuesday evening.

They offered discounted services with 100% of the money raised going to the family.

“He had a special way of connecting with people and bringing people together and making them feel like family. And he had a passion for coaching children and young adults in boxing, and catching them at the roughest points in their lives and setting them on the right path.” Baylee Allen, former student

KETK first introduced you to Shawn back in 2017, and told you about the Byron Payton Gym in Troup.

His grandfather, Edward “Lucky” Vascocu was one of the most respected trainers in the business. He coached greats like George Forman, Evander Holyfield, and with [Oscar] De La Hoya.

“My grandfather, he was hard on me,” said Shawn. “He would come and wake me up everyday before school. Drop me off and [make me] run five miles before school everyday. He made sure I did it.”

Shawn started a boxing career of his own, eventually transitioning into coaching, stepping into the legacy his grandfather left behind.

Shawn was put into hospice care this week, and will leave behind his wife and five children.

If you would like to donate to their GoFundMe page as well. You can find it by clicking here.