Support pours in after 8-year-old dies in tragic accident

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Family and co-workers are banding together to support a mother who lost her 8-year-old son in a tragic car accident.

On April 22, Daniel Garcia and his mother Urania were on their way home when they were rear-ended by another vehicle while stopped at a red light. This caused their car to be pushed across the street into the parking lot of a Taco Bell.

Daniel was life-flighted to the Children’s Hospital in Dallas where he died several days later.

He enjoyed being #3 on his soccer team, it symbolized that he had the Father, the son and the Holy Spirit which would make his team victorious. Daniel asked for prayer before every game, because he knew how to put God in his life through everything he did. He liked collecting rocks and his favorite foods were made by his Mami (his grandma). Daniel’s Obituary

Rachel Baker works with Daniel’s mother and said she felt called to help by setting up a GoFundMe account for the family.

Within 24 hours after the accident, over $10,000 was raised by the community.

“At that moment my brain switched gears,” said Baker. “I didn’t want the family to have to worry about the money aspect. I wanted them to worry about getting everything together picking out what they wanted to pick out giving him the service he deserves and not worrying about anything else.”

The crash is still being considered an open criminal investigation as Tyler Police determine the cause of the accident.