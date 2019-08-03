SUPPLIES SURPRISE: East Texas teachers fulfill wish lists through viral Facebook group

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Whether you’re a physical education teacher or you teach 12th grade mathematics, there is never too much classroom material.

“So every bit of aid helps,” said 3rd grade science and social studies teacher at Union Grove Elementary, Tracy Floyd.

Luckily for teachers like her, there is a Facebook group that started July 25 that already has over 15,000 followers.

The page is called Support A Teacher – Texas and it’s a page that Floyd has already been blessed from.

“I am lucky that I work for a place like Union Grove ISD that furnishes its teachers with all the things we need to do our jobs and even more, but these items that we want sometimes we just have to buy them to make the experience for the students better,” said Floyd.

The page was started by another Texas teacher and allows both vet and rookie educators to post their classroom Amazon wish-list and if someone wants to help out they buy the items for that teacher and send them their way.

“This really makes a big difference when you’re trying to make school feel like home because for these kids this is where they spend most of their waking hours. Sometimes this is the best home they have,” said Union Grove Elementary teacher Evette Evens.

