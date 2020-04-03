Superior Outfitters helps to flatten the curve by delivering hand sanitizer to senior living facility

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After seeing a growing number of cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, Superior Outfitters hired Kinsey Pharmacy to make a new hand sanitizer that they could deliver to a senior living facility.

Austin Rohr, the owner of Superior Outfitters, purchased 4000 bottles of hand sanitizer from the pharmacy that was delivered to the Garden Estates of Tyler, yesterday.

Rohr mentioned that his grandmother is a resident at the facility and he felt happy to be able to do this deed for the people living there.

Rohr will be making deliveries to several other facilities in the following weeks.