“Stuff the Bus” drive kicks off Saturday in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – School supplies helping Smith County children will be collected Saturday, August 3 at Tyler Walmarts.

The Salvation Army and Walmart are partnering for the local event. The two have been working with each other over 30 years in an effort to meet community needs.

“There are thousands of kids heading back to school in Tyler this year, and over 20 percent of them will need assistance to start the school year off right,” said Captain Nicole Parker from The Salvation Army. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year, and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school. It’s the boost of confidence they need to have a successful year.”

Part of a nationwide campaign, 3,000 events similar to “Stuff the Bus” take place at Walmart stores across the country.

Specific lists can be found in Walmart stores. Supplies can be dropped off at The Salvation Army collection bins on August 3 between 8:30 AM and 6:30 PM.

For those unable to make it to the store that day, there is a searchable online registry with all the items needed, requiring just one click to purchase.

All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the local community and will help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need.

Participating locations are: