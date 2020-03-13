Students show at ‘BTHO Coronavirus’ event, organized less than 24 hours after Houston Rodeo cancellation

BRYAN, Texas (KETK) – It was a devastating announcement to agriculture students who put hours of work into their project only to be told they couldn’t exhibit them in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo due to the possibility of being exposed to the coronavirus.

Several East Texas students were already in Houston or headed down south when they received the word that the rodeo and livestock show would be canceling all events for the remainder of the month.

“Devastating, it had been rumored that there would be something, maybe shut down the rodeo and the concerts but never the livestock,” said Kara Pinkerton, a livestock exhibitor.

When the news spread that the show was canceled, hundreds of agriculture teachers, parents, and students sprung into action in the Brazos Valley to figure out a way for students to show their cattle they’ve worked all year getting in shape to exhibit.

In less than 24 hours, the ‘BTHO Coronavirus’ livestock show was organized with over 300 students showing up on Thursday to exhibit their cattle.

During the event, many had concerns that Rodeo Austin would be canceled as that is the next big show the livestock exhibitors would be attending.

The news of that show broke Thursday afternoon as many entered the ring and hung around the barns.

Public health and safety remain Rodeo Austin’s top priority. At the direction of the City of Austin and Travis County officials, Rodeo Austin is heartbroken that 2020 events have been canceled. Rodeo Austin will respectfully comply with the public officials’ orders in an effort to keep the safety adn well-being of our community at the forefront. Rodeo Austin

Luckily for many local students, they have one last chance to show in the ring with the Smith County Junior Livestock Show taking place on April 1.