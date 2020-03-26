Students from Chandler Elementary wave to teachers in ‘bear hunt’ parade

CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) – With in-person classes canceled until April 3, teachers from Chandler Elementary went on a ‘bear hunt’ and drove through student’s neighborhoods to wave hello from a safe distance.

They started at the school and used paint, balloons, and flags to decorate their cars and show off their school spirit.

At the same time, children lined the streets waving to their teachers who hope to see them in the classroom before the end of the school year in May.

“This is a hard time for everybody, it’s a lot of stress, there’s some sadness, we’re separated. And in order to make all of that better, and bring us all together, we just decided that this is what we could do,” said Kaitlyn Johnson, a 2nd-grade teacher.

She added they are all praying for a speedy return to a normal life.