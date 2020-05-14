Students create online petition to change Cumberland Academy’s graduation restrictions

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students at Cumberland Academy in Tyler did not agree with how the Class of 2020 would hold their graduation ceremony.

One student created a petition which has since gained over 700 signatures.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, schools have had to modify graduation ceremonies to include social distancing protocols. According to the site, the Cumberland Academy ceremony would allow each student to receive their diplomas individually while being videotaped for a compiled video to take as a keepsake. Limitations include 10 minutes for each ceremony and four guests maximum.

“I got the letterhead that had sent out that they weren’t doing a graduation they were doing some sort of hybrid thing and I immediately broke down into tears, I was super upset with it,” said Autumn Jenkins, a senior at Cumberland Academy.

For some students, it’s not just a memoriable moment of 13 years of school but making their families proud as well.

“My dad never got to experience it he dropped out of school so it would’ve been a big deal he really wanted me to enjoy it all the things prom he never got to do that,” said Chad Daniels, another senior.

Cumberland Academy officials say that a large event would be a safety hazard so they’re allowing seniors to receive their awards as they walk down the same hallways they took classes in and made memories through.

We felt as though we did not want to be negligent with the health and safety of our students, families and staff. The video ceremony allows us an opportunity to provide an experience for our Cumberland community while keeping everyone out of harm’s way. Cumberland Academy

Cumberland Academy’s graduation was originally planned to occur on Friday, May 29 at UT Tyler’s Patriot Center.

On April 17, Gov. Abbott announced that the remaining academic school year would not take place in-person so the school modified graduation to follow social distancing protocols.

However, in May he released a phased opening of Texas including guidelines for schools to host outdoor graduation ceremonies in June.

The petition is almost 250 signatures short of reaching the goal of 1,000 but school officials haven’t announced if they will make any changes or hold a traditional ceremony in June.