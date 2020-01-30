Students at Tyler ISD Fire Academy get head start by learning essential skills as future firefighters

Local News

by: Katie Carver

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students at the Tyler ISD Fire Academy are getting a head start in their future career as firefighters with hands-on experience in the field.

Today, a group from the Career and Technology Center learned how quickly a fire spreads by watching one engulf a house.

The fire academy instructor ignited hay inside the mock dollhouse so students could watch the process of heat transfer and smoke production.

When students graduate from the program they can enroll at Tyler Junior College with one semester already done.

