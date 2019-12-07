Students at Jack Elementary supply blankets for the homeless

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jack Elementary students did their part this Saturday in helping others by supplying blankets for the homeless and others in our community.

The students have been collecting these blankets since the start of school, even hand-making some during recess.

On Saturday, they went down to the ‘Church Under the Bridge’ where they handed them out.

“It’s important for me to teach the content but also to show the kids a lot about life and giving back to others, and it gives them the chance to have an impact with others and to see there’s a lot more going on than just their little world,” said Tristan Arrington, fifth-grade teacher.

The students not only helped the community but learned a valuable lesson outside the classroom.