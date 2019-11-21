Student taken to hospital as a precaution after Mineola ISD bus crash

UPDATE (11:30 A.M.) – A Mineola police official has told KETK News that one student was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital to be examined after they complained of back pain.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the bus was also taken to a hospital for evaluation. Their condition is unknown.

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) Mineola ISD is reporting the students on board of a bus involved in a Thursday morning crash are safe.

According to scanner traffic, the students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Details are limited at this time. The school district has informed the parents of the children on the bus about the accident.