Student at Boshears learn to manage budget through a special holiday shopping trip

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students attending Tyler ISD’s Boshears got to take a special holiday shopping trip on Tuesday.

The Mostyn-Moreno Foundation provided funds for 80 students to shop for themselves and loved ones at Tyler Walmart.

Teachers say it was an educational experience as they took their hand-crafted budgets and applied it to the real world.

“We’ve done this, I think this is my fifth day of shopping, and it doesn’t ever get old. And even the teachers, staff, will tell you this is the best day of the year,” said Jackie Zigtma, representative.

The foundation was started by Zigtma’s brother in honor of their mother who worked at the Boshear’s Center.