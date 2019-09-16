Student arrested after bringing gun on Hudson ISD campus

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An 18-year-old male student at Hudson ISD was arrested Monday afternoon for bringing a handgun on the high school campus, according to Hudson ISD.

School officials were notified of the weapon and located the teen in the cafeteria during the lunch hour. After searching they discovered a 9 mm handgun in a fanny pack.

The student claimed he had the weapon for self-defense after an off-campus incident.

The weapon was found to be loaded with one bullet.

Administration and school officials say they handled the incident quickly and quietly where many students were unaware.

No one was reported injured.

The identity of the student has not been released.