Structure fire reported at old Barbara’s Burger in Rusk, Southbound Hwy 69 moved to turn lane

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire has been reported at Barbara’s Burger on Hwy 69 in Rusk, according to Instanews Cherokee County.

Southbound lanes of Hwy 69 are currently shut down as traffic is moved over to the turning lane.

Structure fire at the old Mexican Restaurant on Hwy 69 in Rusk. Please watch for emergency responders. Southbound lanes of Hwy 69 are being shut down; traffic is being moved over to turning lane.

