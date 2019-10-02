STOPPING CRIME IN YOUR BACKYARD: National Night Out sheds light on drug crimes

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- People in Longview and the police met Tuesday night, trying to fight crime in “National Night Out.”

Driving through neighborhoods in East Texas, you may have seen a few signs that read “PARTY HERE”, letting people know this area is a place for you to know not only your neighbors, but also local law enforcement, as a way to come together and stop crime from happening in your own backyard.

Priscilla Ford has been living in her Longview home for nearly 3 years, and on Tuesday she used National Night Out, as a way to get to know her neighbors better.

“I like to watch out for my neighbors, I do have a couple of them that whenever they’re leaving they do let me know,” says Ford.

Hosting a party of her own, Ford is reminded of where she lived before moving.

“There was a known drug house in our neighborhood and it just didn’t feel safe anymore,” explains Ford.

With two children, Ford and her husband feared for their safety.

“We had people that would come to our door and knock on our door at 1 in the morning looking for so and so and I seriously wanted to put a sign in my yard that said two doors up,” explains Ford.

Now, she’s taking things into her own hands.

“Now I live here and I want this neighborhood to remind safe and so that was one of the reasons why I wanted to do this party and get to know my neighbors,” says Ford.

People all across the nation are coming together to get to know their neighbors, learning that crime can happen at any time, and anyplace, but by getting to know each other they may be able to spot anything that may be alarming.

The event also gave local law enforcement the opportunity to interact with residents.

“So people know that they are approachable, that they do want us to contact them,” says Ford.

Talking to an officer, Ford hopes to put an end to crimes like car theft, break-ins, and any drug activity.

“They don’t want drugs in their neighborhood, so if they see something going on, they may say you know I met that officer and I think I’m going to make that phone call,” explains Officer Kristie Brian, with the Longview Police Department.

While they may not be able to stop crime completely, officers hope the event is a step in the right direction, encouraging everyone to use the connections they made tonight to report crime and create a safer environment.