Stephen F. Austin confirms new president of university

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Stephen F. Austin Board of Regents unanimously confirmed Dr. Scott Gordon as the ninth president of the university during a special meeting held Saturday.

Gordon is a native of Malone, New York, and a first-generation college student. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from the State University of New York at Cortland, a master’s degree and a doctorate in botany and mycology from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He also holds certificates from the Harvard University Graduate School of Education in educational management and leadership.

Currently serving as provost of Eastern Washington University, in Cheney, Washington, he was named the sole finalist in July.

“I am honored to be named sole finalist for the position of president at Stephen F. Austin State University,” Gordon said. “I look forward to the next steps in this process and the opportunity to work with the SFA Board of Regents, university leadership, faculty, staff, students and the great community of Nacogdoches to build on the tradition of excellence at SFA.”

Gordon succeeds Dr. Baker Pattillo, who was the SFA president from 2006 until his death in December 2018.

Dr. Steven Westbrook served as interim president of the university.

“Dr. Gordon has a track record of success in higher education, and with his energy, integrity and compassion, we look forward to the new ideas that he will bring as the next president of SFA,” Henderson said. “We believe he will be a thoughtful leader who will work tirelessly alongside faculty, staff, students and alumni, as well as the broader SFA community, to strengthen the university and ensure the brightest possible future as we embark on SFA’s second century of educational excellence, growth and innovation.”

Gordon will officially begin his duties as SFA president on September 16 and will speak on Friday, August 23 at the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce.

“I am deeply committed to the vision, mission and goals of SFA and believe my background and values are a great fit with the institution,” he said. “I look forward to joining the SFA family.”

