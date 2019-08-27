State Rep. Chris Paddie to seek re-election in East Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – State Representative, Chris Paddie will seek re-election to Texas House District 9 this coming election.

The area covers Cass, Marion, Harrison, Panola, Shelby, and Sabine counties.

This year Representative Paddie helped pass a tax relief package that cut five billion dollars in property taxes.

He also helped improve school finance systems and ensured an 800 million dollar addition to border security funding.

Representative Paddie was the author of House Bill 4150, known as the William Thomas Heath Power Line Safety Act, which was signed into law by Governor Abbott.

The new law was brought to attention after three boy scouts were electrocuted at Lake O’ The Pines in 2017.

Now, there will be an increase in safety regulations for power lines above Texas lakes.

