State of Texas giving special Vietnam War book to veterans for free

More than 500,000 Texans served in the Vietnam War and now, governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission are saying thank you with a book.

It’s called “A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty, and Sacrifice.”

The book is being given away for free to veterans who served during the Vietnam War.

The special Texas edition of the book commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

It details the heroic actions that were taken and the sacrifices made in Vietnam, it chronicles the events of that time, provides modern-day reflections of veterans, and pays tribute to all who served in Vietnam.

For many of those veterans, returning home was just as difficult as the war because Americans didn’t treat the military members well.

Many of the men were spit on and called horrible names.

This book is a chance to say thank you for your service.

“You forget things over the years. You forget the bad, hopefully, but you also forget the good. Because when you’re spending your life with a whole bunch of guys for a long period of time and you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, you form a special bond with them. Even if you’re not still in touch with the guys, you’d like to remember the better times you had,” veterans benefits claims advisor Bill Rausch said.

Vietnam War veterans are considered to be anyone who served between November 1st, 1955 and May 15th, 1975.

If you’d like to get a copy of the book, contact or visit your local Texas Veterans Commission office.