Start of school Monday morning might be impacted by power outages

Some East Texas school districts are already concerned about the start of school Monday because of the massive power outages cities are experiencing.

Carthage ISD has posted to Facebook saying they will let parents know by 5 AM tomorrow whether the start of school will be delayed.

Kilgore ISD will also make a decision tomorrow morning. They say as of now, school will start as normal. If anything changes, they will let us know in the morning and also post it on their Facebook pages.

This is the article we will update in the morning with any schools listed to have a late start or canceled classes. Check back here tomorrow morning before heading off to school!