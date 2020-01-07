Spring Hill ISD mourns the loss of former educator, tennis coach Holly Ford

SPRING HILL, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas community is mourning the loss of a long-time educator who stayed active in the district after retiring.

Holly Ford retired in 2018 after 22 years of teaching and coaching tennis at Spring Hill ISD but remained a substitute teacher.

Our condolences go out to her loving family.

Spring Hill ISD

Holly was a native of Gladewater and graduated from Baylor University with her Masters in 1982.

A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Croley Funeral home in Gladewater and Thursday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at East Mountain Baptist Church.

Her funeral service will be held immediately after Thursday’s visitation at 2:00 p.m. at East Mountain Baptist Church.

