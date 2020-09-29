Spring Hill ISD board approves half-day Fridays for rest of school year

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Spring Hill ISD School Board approved Monday night to have a four-and-a-half day school week for the rest of the school year.
In a statement, Superintendent Wayne Guidry wrote, “The vision of Spring Hill ISD is to be a premier school district focused on engaged learning and student success. The action taken by the board is an aggressive step to assure that we continue striving to make this vision a reality.”
This decision was proposed two weeks ago and it will allow teachers to have more time to prepare lessons and cover more content with their students.
The district also sent a survey to parents, and 89% of those who responded were in favor of the new calendar, according to the Spring Hill ISD.
Oct. 9 will be the first half day for the entire district.
Campuses will also have afternoon instruction for students who need to stay at school until 3:25 p.m. The school will also provide transportation at mid-day and again at 3:25 p.m. for these students.