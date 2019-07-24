“Splasher the Dolphin” welcomes you to cool off in our summer heat

“The draw is families. Everybody is laughing, joking, getting wet, and just having a good time. That’s what our parks are all about.” Don Warren, council member for District 4

Since 2011, the City of Tyler has performed several renovations for Bergfeld Park. This three-phase process included updates to the playground, amphitheater, and most recently the splashpad.

On Tuesday evening, Tyler officials, community members, and families came together for the grand opening of the Splasher the Dolphin splashpad.

Don Warren, council member for District 4, says this phase of the renovation was privately funded and was around $235,000 to complete.

The main goal of this project was to preserve the statue “Splasher the Dolphin”, which the community did not want to see removed. It now sits next to the splashpad.

The splashpad is open daily from 8 AM to 9 PM at Bergfeld Park in Tyler. The water activity is for all ages and can be used to cool off from our East Texas heat and all year around.