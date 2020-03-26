Spiritual song provides hope to East Texas town during pandemic

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas town is worshipping in a new way during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Carthage town square was transformed into a place of prayer Wednesday.

“The church is the Body of Christ,” said Sandi Barney. “And, it’s us, it’s you and I. So, you know, we can step outside, lift our voices to heaven and sing.”

With churches currently closed because of COVID-19 concerns, business owners and community members stand united in heavenly harmony by raising their voices to God.

“We need each other,” said Barney. “We need each other now more than ever.”

Barney owns the boutique Dazzle’s on the square. She said she came up with the idea to sing the hopeful hymn “Because He Lives” at around the time the small businesses on the square typically close their doors.

“Bring the morale up in our small community during these trying times that we have right now,” said Debbie Hunt.

The song’s lyrics prove to be particularly powerful during the pandemic.

“We don’t have to fear tomorrow,” said Holly Faulkner. “We don’t have to be scared. It’s gonna be OK.”

The close-knit community is showing support for each other, as they prepare to face the challenges ahead.

“We’re gonna come through this bad and we’re gonna be better,” said Barney. “We’re gonna be stronger than ever.”

Finding faith in the meaningful melody.

At this time, the small businesses on the Carthage square are still open. Many are now offering curbside service.