SPECIAL REPORT: "Going to the Dogs"

Tyler, Texas- (KETK) - The city of Tyler appears to be more dog friendly.



The SPCA of East Texas has been hosting "Pooches on the Patio" events around the East Texas area and executive director Deborah Dobbs says a growing number of business owners are asking to be involved. Ten percent of the proceeds from the these dog friendly gatherings go to the SPCA of East Texas

As of now, Juls Event Center, Chuy's, Sola Bread Company, Breakers, Yamoto Hibachi Grill, Cheddars, Chipotle, Corner Bakery, True Vine Brewing Company, Free Birds, Fresh by Brookshire's Patio, Garage Bar, Grub Burger Bar, Gus' Love and War, Old Chicago, Oliveto's, Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, Republic Ice House, Roost, Rose City Draft House, Rotolo's, Salsaritas, Strada, Starbucks, Wasabi, Lowes, Home Depot, Tractor Supply Co., Panera Bread Bakery, and Andy's Frozen Custard are just some of establishments that will let you bring your dog on the patio or inside of their store. We spoke to the manager at Marshalls and TJ Maxx and they say service animals are welcome. (note: while the *chains that are listed have a dog friendly policy, it is up to the manager to make that final decision.)

Some businesses are adding features to attract pet owners. True Vine Brewery has added their own dog playground and Andy's Frozen Custard gives out free pup cones for your dog.

There are more outdoor facilities available in East Texas available. In just the past two years, Bossart Park and Tyler Sunrise Paw Park have opened in Tyler. Other dog parks include: Longview's Stragent Park, Jacksonville's Nichols Green Park, Henderson's Lake Forest Park, and Tyler's Rose Rudman Park.

KETK asked the SPCA and Pets Fur People whether or not this new found pet friendly attitude has changed adoption numbers in the East Texas area. They tell us their numbers have remained steady.

Meanwhile we posed the same question to the city of Tyler, and they tell us they have seen an uptick in the number of adoptions.

Julie Goodgame with the city of Tyler sent us the following data regarding the number of adoptions for 2018:

2015-144 dog adoptions

2016- 124 dog adoptions

2017-172 dog adoptions

As of now, 2018 has seen 153 adoptions.

Time period reported is Jan- December.

Note: Cat adoption has also gone up. 80 in 2015. 2016 and 2017 saw 96 adoptions each year. Already in 2018 they've had 119 adoptions.

Nicholas Pet Haven says they have seen a slight increase in their adoption numbers as the weather has cooled down.