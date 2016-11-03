SPECIAL REPORT: For Love of the Game

Each year, when August rolls around, more than 1,000 Texas high school football teams hit the field to get ready for what they call, hopefully, the best four months of the year.

But, it’s the people who come out year-after-year, devoting their Thursday and Friday nights, as well as weekends, to the children of strangers, who make the games possible.

Some of those officials, from right here in East Texas, have spent decades giving up their social lives and time with their families to officiate games under the “Friday Night Lights.”

“This is my 18th season,” says referee, Ronnie Mutina.

“I’ve been officiating football for 31 years, or so,” umpire, Robert Cromley says.

“This is my 40th year officiating football,” referee, Billy Roy, tells KETK.

“This is my 41st year,” referee, Jim Cranford declares.

On Friday nights, the officials load up and head to their assigned games for the evening, sometimes driving for hours, for which they’re paid between $45 and $135, to ensure the stars of tomorrow are granted an opportunity to shine on the field.

And, having been around the area for so long, they’ve gotten to witness some of the greatest high school football games to ever take place on the gridiron.

“The best high school game I ever called was either in the late 80s or the early 90s,” says Roy. “It was the Lufkin Panthers playing the Robert E. Lee Rebels, at the time, which is now the Red Raiders. The score was 77-75, at Rose Stadium, there was no overtime. That was the score at the end of regulation.”

“I can’t remember the year, but it was White Oak and New Diana,” Mutina recalls. “They went into five overtimes. I can’t remember what the score was, but it was a lot of fun listening to the fans run up and down the stands on the metal bleachers and stuff. That was a lot of fun.”

“It was the state championship game between Wylie and Katy,” Cromley tells KETK. “It was about six years ago, maybe. Just the atmosphere in Reliant Stadium with the 30,000 or so fans in there was really exciting.”

Some East Texas officials have even ventured into collegiate ball.

“About three years ago, I was doing Great American Conference football and I as the referee assigned to do the Henderson State-Ouachita game,” Cranford states. “We go into the third overtime. Henderson State goes ahead. Ouachita completes a pass into the end zone, and I look down, and my side judge has a flag. The call was offensive pass interference. Ouachita loses the game because of that call. But, it was right.”

These officials have also been able to see some of the most electrifying teams in Texas history.

“The best team I have ever see is Carthage, the Bulldogs,” Mutina says. “They have four state championships. And I guess because I live there, I never expected to see anything like that. The first year that Carthage won it, that was probably one of the best football teams in high school I’ve seen.”

“I’d have to say Daingerfield, in the early 80s, coached by Dennis Alexander, was the best team I’ve ever seen,” Roy remembers. “Man, they were incredible, defensively. They had several players from the team that went to play Division 1, and of those players who played Division 1, there were some that went on to play in the NFL.”

And, along with dominant teams, comes show-stopping players.

“We saw a lot of Cam Newton when we were doing junior college football,” says Cromley. “He was just an outstanding quarterback. He was a big kid who could throw the ball. Of course, now he’s in the NFL. Adrian Peterson, would also be one of the best players I saw. He came from Palestine. He was a great running back and I got to see him a lot in high school.”

“I’d have to say one would be Billy Simms, out of Hooks, was a great high school running back,” Roy says. “I officiated some of his games. And, at Spring Hill, they had a boy named JaMario Thomas. He was probably one of the best running backs, who at the same time, went to The University of North Texas, as Adrian Peterson was going to Oklahoma, and he actually led the NCAA in rushing over Adrian Peterson one year.”

However, it’s not just the players and coaches, officials have to worry about.

“Let’s put it this way,” Cranford tells KETK. “We had a mascot in a college game I was doing. I was a deep official on this crew, and he came out and relieved himself right in front of me. So, needless to say, I called a timeout until we could get a clean-up.”

Even the facilities to which the officials report can be a bit mind-boggling.

“We went to a stadium one night, it was a very small school, and the dressing facilities are always kind of interesting, and it was the first time we’d ever dressed in a grain silo that had been converted to a dressing room,” Cromley states. “And then, when we got to the field, which was close by to the game, they didn’t have any footballs. So, it took a while for them to go find some footballs, so we had something to play with.”

But, even through all the unusual events officials encounter, whether it’s unconventional dressing rooms or getting berated by coaches and fans night after night, they say they don’t call high school football games for the money.

“Well, you hear all kinds of reasons, but truth is, I love the game,” Mutina states. “But, the second thing is, I’m out there for the kids.”

“Well, I don’t think it’s a hard job,” Cranford declares. “But, the most fun part about this is when you’re out on that field.

“Texas high school football is a wonderful thing,” Cromley exclaims, “It’s not like this anywhere else in the United States, except in Texas, with Texas high school football”

“It’s just a great time to be out there,” Roy says. “And without us, without us officials, there’d be no football.”

If you have general sports officiating questions, please contact Jim Cranford at 903-276-5060.

