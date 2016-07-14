SPECIAL REPORT: Fast-talkin’ women

Auctioneering dates back to ancient Greece and during that time, most of them have been males.



Here in East Texas, auctions are held each week. Appliances, homes and even live animals are sold.

But just how many women take up the auctioneering profession?

Debra Chapman has been an auctioneer for 16 years. She developed an interest when she tagged along with family to an auction.

“I fell in love with it and worked for an auction for two years,” Chapman said. “I decided to go ahead and get a license and do it ourselves.”

Chapman attended an auctioneering school for two weeks. Then, she had to take a test in Austin. According to Chapman, graduates had to work for an auctioneer for two years to get the proper experience. Once she got enough experience, she started auctioneering herself at Chapman’s Auction in Tyler. She had to make more of an effort to earn people’s trust. Especially, because of her gender.

“They think a woman can’t do that, but it’s becoming more and more common now,” Chapman said.

Chapman believes it took three years for customers to warm-up to the idea of a female auctioneer. She has now built a good relationship with her customers.

“I think they had to learn who I was,” Chapman claimed. “They had to realize that I was not going to cheat them out of anything.”

There has been a current shortage of auctioneers. Online shopping sites have taken a toll on the industry. There are over a dozen livestock auctions in East Texas. Most of them cannot operate without women.

“I think so, but that’s only because we are in the office and do run it,” Lynnelle Mclroy with the Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange said. “I know the people around here, and they do depend on us to do all the paperwork. But that’s okay. We are use to it.”

Mclroy has spent most of her life at the livestock auction. Every week you can find her answering phones, greeting people, and taking care of the money. She has never seen a female livestock auctioneer, but hopes that she does some day.

“I think it would be kind of neat,” McIroy said.

Although most auctioneers are men, Chapman says they have been supportive.

“The male auctioneers have been great. There is one back here now that sells with us,” Chapman said. “He would be here in a heartbeat anytime I needed him. They have really been supportive.”