SPECIAL REPORT: Alto stands together despite lack of federal support

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – After several tornadoes ripped through Alto on April 13 the small town continues to rebuild five months later.

The devastation left four people dead, hundreds without homes, and no one to turn to for help.

Many Alto residents applied for FEMA’s financial support but did not qualify.

“A state our size needs around 800 homes major damage or destroyed without insurance in a single event,” said Jennifer Gonzalez.

To give an idea of how difficult it is to meet, Texas sees an average of 132 tornadoes each year. The total number of tornado disasters declared by FEMA since the 50’s has been 15.

This caused many residents to pick up the pieces by themselves.

“That’s strictly donations that’s people helping people that’s not your handout from the government asking for anything

to me as Texans that’s the important part,” said Chris Davis, Cherokee County Judge.

The current population of Alto is just over 1,200. According to FEMA, many do not qualify for the funds.

“That should send a message of preparedness to our citizens. I want to thank yall for getting this message out. Families need to have a plan. they need to do whatever they can to have a little bit of financial money set aside in order to be ready for the next event,” said Nim Kidd.

Despite the lack of federal support, the town has stayed #ALTOGETHER.

Strangers became neighbors as the community joined to clean houses and be proactive if it ever happens again.

