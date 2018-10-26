SPECIAL REPORT: A Place to Call Home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - East Texas children are finding themselves suddenly living with people they have never met. They have nowhere to go and have been separated from their families for unfortunate reasons. Charlie Murphy was one of those children who is now spoiled by his parents.

"They get me all the stuff, even though Lego's are super expensive!" Charlie Murphy, an 11-year-old Henderson boy says. "I'm very thankful."

Murphy did not always have his favorite toys. He spent several years in foster care, along with his sister Maddie, waiting for a place to call home.

"I hoped to find one, and I was able to find one."

The number of children going into foster care in East Texas is on the rise. According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, in Region Four last year there were 2,034 children living in foster care. That represents a 20 percent increase from nine years ago. Amount of children in foster care in 2017 by region.

Map of DFPS regions across Texas.

The same trend is happening in deep East Texas where 1,305 children were living in temporary homes in 2017. That is a 47 percent increase over nine years. Most of the blame is placed on a drug crisis crippling the entire country.

"We know that meth use is going up and opioid us is going up," Justin Hayes, Executive Director of the East Texas Orphan Care Network says. "Anytime we hear about a newborn placement, a lot of times those newborns are having to go through withdrawals from their parents using meth or cocaine while the mother was pregnant."

Hayes is leading a new organization called the East Texas Orphan Care Network. Their job is to recruit more foster parents and provide them support. It is all in an effort to keep these children in East Texas.

"There are children who have had to sleep in a CPS office," Hayes says. "I heard about a 15-year-old who spent five days in a CPS office because there was no home for that child to go to."

The organization is also working to retain more foster parents. Statistics show half of foster families in East Texas quit within the first year. Currently 9 in 10 children are being placed outside of their home counties.

"The truth is that a lot of foster families feel isolated. They find there are some difficulties and struggles either with the children themselves or dealing with all the different appointments or the different things they have to do."

Chad and Bonnie Murphy have been fostering for 16 years. They have provided a temporary home to over 40 children! They are now Charlie's permanent family.

"It's a roller coaster," Bonnie Murphy, a Henderson foster mother says. "Everyday, something changes in a case. It can be heartbreaking, but when I look back I look at my kids I would never give up any time with any of the children I've had because of heartbreak."

Fostering comes with challenges that force families to be on-call 24-7. Support for these families is crucial.

"When I first came to foster care, we got two girls and we decided we wanted another child so we got a little boy" Murphy says. "He was an infant who came straight from the hospital. They didn't have a car seat for him so I had to go buy one for 70 bucks. He had no clothes, no formula, no diapers. It was hard. We ended up spending 250 dollars and he stayed for five days."

That is where Rusk County Legacy House comes in. The organization helps with clothing, car seats and many other supplies.

"This is a place where foster families can come and get anything they need to provide for kids in their care," Shana Moland, Rusk County Legacy House Coordinator says.

Moland says there are only two legacy houses right now in East Texas. Families from across the region travel to Henderson for these supplies.

"What happens is that you will get a call at two in the morning. While many of our foster families have been doing this for awhile, you can only keep so much in your house. Maybe, you've only been fostering four and five year olds and get a call for a newborn baby."

The Rusk County Legacy house survives through donations. Right now, more clothes for little boys are needed.

"We get equal amounts," Moland says. "We had 110 kids come in through August. Half of them were boys and half of them were girls. I would say we get double the amount of girl clothing, which is great. However, the boys still need clothing and they are rough on their blue jeans, shorts and those types of things."

Heath Bickerstaff is a Tyler man who spent a large chunk of his childhood in foster care. He is currently writing a book about his parents and his life in foster care.

"After I was born, everything went wrong," Bickerstaff says. "My brother was born a year and a half after me. After that, they split. He was born addicted to drugs."

His mother attempted to care for her children, but was unable too. She also spent most of her childhood in foster care.

"My mom just kept dropping us off at stranger's houses. She would get visitation again, somehow, after leaving us with strangers three times."

Bickerstaff spent several years in foster care, after running away from Tennessee at 15 to come live with his mom in Tyler.

"When I got here, she was in jail. I had no idea what to do. I was here by myself. I had runaway from home. No one knew where I was."

He was homeless with nowhere else to go. He slept behind a building under construction at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler until he was taken in by a foster family. Bickerstaff still visits his foster sister every single week.

"These are my people. They chose me and I chose them."

He is writing a book to encourage more parents and teachers to provide emotional support and to motivate foster kids to build their own world.

"This thing they've been pushed into isn't life," Bickerstaff says. "This is temporary. The feelings are also temporary if you are willing to move forward."

Charlie Murphy has moved forward. He wants to grow up and be a veterinarian.

"I just love animals," Murphy says. "They are my favorite thing."

He even has a shy pet tortoise.

"I'm going to have him even when I move out, although he is going to be bigger than a dog."

Charlie and Maddie Murphy have been blessed with a place to call home and now look forward to building their own world. But, there are still thousands of children across Texas searching for their own home.

The East Texas Orphan Care Network is already forecasting a dramatic increase next year of almost 40 percent of kids in foster care in East Texas.

If you would like more information on fostering visit the ETOCN website here: https://www.etocn.org

You can also learn how to donate clothes and supplies to the Rusk County Legacy House here: https://www.facebook.com/Ruskcountylegacyhouse/