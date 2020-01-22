SPECIAL PREVIEW: DICK’S Sporting Goods now hiring in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With construction nearing the end, DICK’S Sporting Goods is starting its hiring process.

The new sports store will encompass 45,000 square feet and is located on the south side of Broadway Square Mall where Sears used to stand.

The company plans to hire the following associates:

Five full-time positions

37 part-time positions

25 temporary positions

The store is expected to open in February and will feature athletic and outdoor apparel, a vast selection of footwear, and gear for several sports teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome DICK’S Sporting Goods to Broadway Square and to the Tyler community,” said Candace Foster, Director of Marketing at Broadway Square Mall.

To celebrate the grand opening, DICK’S Sporting Goods will host a three-day event with a variety of giveaways and special appearances in-store.