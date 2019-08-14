SPCA of East Texas looking for volunteers and fosters

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas is at maximum capacity and needs your help!

In the last 14 days, the organization has rescued 50 animals, including 40 puppies, five nursing dogs with puppies, one pregnant dog ready to give birth, and three sets of bottle babies.

In the Last 14 days…… OUR HANDS ARE BEYOND FULL!!! WE NEED YOUR HELP NOW.Are you able to open your home for just a month, or even a week?

The SPCA was not shy of explaining the extent of treatment the animals need to go through including heartworm treatment for most and a leg amputation for one.

All they ask is you give them a chance and adopt, foster, or donate.

For more information on fostering, contact Karen at (903) 596-7722 or email volunteer@spcaeasttx.com

To help with supplies, KETK is partnering with shelters and rescues across East Texas to collect newly purchased animal and cleaning supplies.

Then visit your local shelter or rescue on August 17th for the nationwide ‘Clear The Shelters’ event that promotes adoption.