Southside Park closing for repairs

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler park will be closed until further notice to make repairs.

On Wednesday, the Parks and Recreation Department will be meeting with the contractor that originally built the playground to discuss further actions.

A fence will be placed around the park to allow workers to fix the equipment as soon as possible.

“We are working diligently to get the park fixed as soon as possible,” said Senior Manager of Parks Leanne Robinette. “We understand the importance of this play area and want to guarantee the safety of all children.”