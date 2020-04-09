Southside Bank donates $25K to help students impacted by COVID-19 spread

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Some East Texas college students won’t be in class for the rest of the semester, but one local bank is stepping up to help those impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

The Southside Bank Hole-in-One- scholars program will aim to help UT Tyler students enrolled for the Fall 2020 semester, who have a financial hardship as a result of the virus.

Twenty-five $1,000 will be awarded.

“Our students are experiencing the economic consequences of COVID-19. This generous gift from our friends at Southside Bank demonstrates their commitment to student success.” Dr. Michael Tidwell, UT Tyler president

Southside Bank has supported the UT Tyler Million Dollar Hole-in-One as the title

sponsor for many years. The Hole-in-One is part of the annual UT Tyler Patriot Classic

golf event, which has been postponed due to COVID-19.

“We understand the financial impact the pandemic has had on students in our region. Supporting education is important to Southside Bank, and we want to help meet the needs of deserving students, especially during this difficult time.” Lee Gibson, Southside Bank president and CEO

If you’d like to apply for the scholarship, click here. Applications will be accepted April 9 – 22.

All you have to do is submit an essay explaining how your life has been financially impacted by COVID-19.

UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.