GRESHAM, Texas (KETK) – Construction is underway in South Tyler by Owens Elementary School with goals of lessening congestion during the school year.

CR 168 in front of Owens Elementary is getting a newly paved road, updated turn lanes, and culverts replaced.

Drivers should expect one-lane roads during construction. The project is expected to be finished by next Friday.

Once school starts, the remaining CR 168 will be improved with wider lanes and new culverts.

Gallery: