South Tyler road closure begins Tuesday as construction continues on Old Jacksonville Hwy

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – As construction crews continue to widen Old Jacksonville Hwy (FM 2493) from Gresham into Flint, crossroads are starting to close for the project to carry on.

CR 140, better known as Spruce Hill Road, will be lowered to match new grades on FM 2493 due to the large hill that many cross over near St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.

The intersection is expected to be closed starting Tuesday, May 26 through Friday, June 12.

The widening project is expected to be complete in 2021 with four lanes and a middle turn lane. Smith County officials have approved funding to continue the construction past the Flint four-way stop into Cherokee County where Old Jacksonville Hwy merges with Hwy 69. That construction will take place at a later date.