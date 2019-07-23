South Tyler Legacy Trails holds grand opening

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legacy Trails held their grand opening Monday night to celebrate South Tyler expanding.

The trailhead starts at Old Jacksonville HWY. and Three Lakes Parkway near Fresh by Brookshires.

Bicyclists, hikers, and walkers can enjoy the new space that includes 10-foot sidewalks and expands down to Gresham.

The Mayor says their goal is to extend the trails to the Rose Garden Center, near Harvey Hall.

“Our mission is to make sure that we make good use of the funds that we have in the city, to make sure that we are providing opportunities for families and other individuals to enjoy themselves, and these trails are always very popular throughout every community in the nation,” said Mayor Heins.

Tyler approved building the Tyler Legacy Trails on July 12, 2016 as part of the city’s half-cent sales tax. Trails extending down to Gresham began construction in 2018, and was expected to be completed in 2020. However, construction moved faster than normal, and the trails were officially finished in spring 2019.

The trails run alongside the historic Cottonbelt route where people can see segments of the rail bed while enjoying the trails.

