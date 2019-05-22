Sonic in Marshall shut down for rats, other health code violations

Local News

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

A Sonic location in Marshall has been shut down for multiple health code violations, including the presence of rats.

The City of Marshall announced the closing on their Facebook page.

The location is at 901 East Grand and was closed on Friday, May 17 by health inspectors.

A citizen filed a complaint and the inspectors found seven violations in total. 

“Once the owner takes steps to rectify the violations and passes a re-inspection, they will be allowed to reopen,” said Communications Coordinator Cory Smith.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway

astros-rangers-ticket-giveaway-2019

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC