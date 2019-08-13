Snakes look for places to cool off as temperatures rise

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – We have finally broken into 100 degree days and everyone is looking for places to keep cool even…snakes.

Experts say this time of year you are more likely to find snakes hiding in tall grass.

“They are ectothermic, which means they get their temperature from the environment around them so in the summertime they will overheat in temperatures like this just like we do,” said Gordon Henley, Zoo Director at the Ellen Trout Zoo.

Next time you see a snake hiding in a pile of leaves or under a log, know they aren’t trying to sneak up on you, they’re just trying to beat the heat but you should still watch your step.

“You just want to be careful at night walking around in the woods, or where you put your hands and things, use a flashlight and common sense,” said Henley.

Thankfully if you see a snake in East Texas, it is most likely non-venomous and harmless as only five venomous snakes call East Texas home.

People like Ray Cole with the Nacogdoches Fire Department, enjoy teaching people how to identify snakes.

“Snakes are really beneficial and by being able to educate the public it actually lessens the fear of snakes to a lot of people,” said Ray Cole, Nacogdoches Fire Department and Venom Response Team.

It’s that fear that will lead to a lot people killing snakes this time of year, which has an adverse affect on the environment.

“They have a huge affect on the ecosystem,” said Jeremy Davis, Snake Enthusiast. “They eat other things like locusts and other crop-destroying insects like that. When you take out a snake you’re affecting the environment.”

So if you see a snake this summer, leave them alone and they will leave you alone.