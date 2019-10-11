Smith County, two other counties remove burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Due to the recent rainfall, three East Texas counties have removed their burn bans.

Smith County has lifted the burn ban that was issued about a month ago.

“Based on the rain we have received today and the associated drop in the KBDI index in the past few days, there is no longer a need for a county-wide burn ban.” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, the KDBI index (Keetch-Byram Drought Index) balances the lack of soil moisture and the amount of water needed to return soil moisture to its full capacity. This index is used to determine the potential of wildfire danger, ranging from 0 to 800, with 800 being associated with a significant drought.

This morning (Friday), Assistant Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said the KBDI was at 701, and that number is expected to drop significantly by Saturday.

While the ban is lifted, county officials encourage you to still use extreme caution when burning.

Anyone needing more information related to the burn ban or assistance can call the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-590-2655.

Anderson & Cherokee counties have also removed their burn bans, according to their government websites.

As of Friday afternoon, here are the latest counties under a Burn Ban.