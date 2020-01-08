Smith County launches new mass alert system to warn citizens of emergencies

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A new alert system has been approved by the Smith County Commissioners Court and will replace the current system ‘Code Red.’

‘Rave Mobile Alert’ is a free service that allows users to sign up for notifications sent from state and local authorities.

The goal is to keep people informed about potentially dangerous situations involving weather, traffic, and local emergencies.

“This particular system just has more available options to us, and it also has translation options, so it allows us to send out text messages and emails that go through a translation function so that we can put them out in multiple languages almost instantaneously,” said Jay Brooks, Smith County Fire Marshall.

People who are currently signed up under the ‘Code Red’ alert system will continue to receive notifications from the county and will automatically be transferred into the new ‘Rave Mobile Alert’ system.

The new system is funded by ETCOG through a Homeland Security grant and will service the counties below: