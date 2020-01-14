Smith County tax office in Troup closed Wednesday and Thursday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County tax office in Troup will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to communication troubles with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, according to tax office officials.

The office covers auto registrations and titling and is directing people to the main Smith County tax office at 1517 W Front St. in Tyler, the substation in Noonday at 15405 Hwy 155 S, and the other substation in Lindale at 2616 S Main St.

The office in Troup expects to reopen by Friday.