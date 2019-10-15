Smith County spending $200,000 improving bridges and roads

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nearly $200,000 will be spent on replacement of two Smith County bridges and improvement of several county roads.

The projects are planned along for 1125 Greenbriar Rd. at Butler Creek and CR 285 at Prairie’s Creek.

Currently, the bridges are too narrow and are subject to be widened for driver safety.

“These roads, we’re seeing a lot more traffic. I mean that’s the reason why we approached having a bond issued and did a study and we evaluated all the roadways is because of the increased traffic,” said Frank Davis, City engineer. “We’ve had a lot more development in the rural areas and so we have more residential traffic.”

The project is funded by a bond project that was passed by voters last year and isn’t expected to cost taxpayers any money.