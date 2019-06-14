Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing female

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Barbara Cooperwood, 36.

Cooperwood is described as a white female, 5’5″ tall, and 205 pounds with dark hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cooperwood has shaved her head, similar to a mohawk.

She is known to have numerous mental health condition with the mentality of a seven-year-old, according to the family.

Cooperwood was last seen in the 1800 block of Oakridge Drive in the southwestern part of Smith County.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.