Breaking News
CHRISTUS Health offering ‘game-changer’ antibodies test for COVID-19, results in just 10 minutes

Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for 16-year-old runaway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old runaway girl.

On March 12, Jessica Novelo King left her home on FM 14 in Smith County. She is described as a white female, 5’3”, 138 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a sun on her left wrist and a cross on her left rib cage.

Investigators believe she has ties to the Winnsboro and Mineola area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jessica Novelo King please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office (903) 566-6600 or your local law enforcement agency. Also, Smith County Investigator Audrey Lugo can be reached at (903) 588-1880 ext. 40 if you have any other pertinent information related to this case.

For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar

Trending Stories