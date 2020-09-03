Smith County Sheriff’s deputies provide an inside look at an arrest

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement here in East Texas and across the country are under a microscope. This traffic stop ended peacefully but could have ended a lot differently.

It was a high speed pursuit on County Road 1113 a few weeks ago. Smith county officials were trying to catch a man driving a stolen car. During the chase they reached speeds up to 100 mph in a residential area.

Once the driver stopped, the deputies drew their weapons ordering him out of the vehicle. The driver was nervous and he reached for his visor. Deputies used their training, discipline and patience to de-escalate the situation. Even helping the man off the hot pavement.



“We interviewed him in the back seat of the patrol vehicle. Determined from his indication, anyway, that it was a boy friend girlfriend deal. That he had in the past, had permission to drive that vehicle. Well that pretty makes it null and void of a stolen vehicle, ” says Sheriff Larry Smith.

The man was arrested because he drove away without stopping when deputies tried to pull him over. Sheriff Smith says he’s proud of the way they brought it to a non-violent end.